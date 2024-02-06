Azerbaijani Army Generals Continue Their Official Visit To Türkiye (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2 . The Azerbaijani
delegation paid a visit to the monument of Heydar Aliyev, the
National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, in Ankara's park bearing
his name during the visit to Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Defense
Ministry told Trend .
Additionally, the delegation visited the mausoleum tomb of
Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of Türkiye, showing deep respect
and honoring the cherished memory of these great leaders of
Azerbaijan and Türkiye.
As part of the visit, members of the Azerbaijani delegation held
meetings with the Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler,
and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Metin Gurak.
During the discussions, the significance of military cooperation
between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, along with collaboration in other
sectors, was underscored, highlighting the foundation of these ties
on friendly and fraternal relations. Both sides expressed
satisfaction with the elevated level of bilateral cooperation.
Senior military officials from the Azerbaijani army visited the
training facilities of the Higher Military School of the Ground
Forces at the National Defense University, acquainting themselves
with the infrastructure and facilities. They received detailed
information about the training processes and conditions.
As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation toured multiple
commands and operational centers of the Armed Forces of Türkiye,
along with military-industrial companies. They familiarized
themselves with the operations of headquarters, weaponry,
equipment, and military assets.
