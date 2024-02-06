Azerbaijani Army Generals Continue Their Official Visit To Türkiye (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2 . The Azerbaijani delegation paid a visit to the monument of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, in Ankara's park bearing his name during the visit to Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend .

Additionally, the delegation visited the mausoleum tomb of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of Türkiye, showing deep respect and honoring the cherished memory of these great leaders of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

As part of the visit, members of the Azerbaijani delegation held meetings with the Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Metin Gurak. During the discussions, the significance of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, along with collaboration in other sectors, was underscored, highlighting the foundation of these ties on friendly and fraternal relations. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the elevated level of bilateral cooperation.

Senior military officials from the Azerbaijani army visited the training facilities of the Higher Military School of the Ground Forces at the National Defense University, acquainting themselves with the infrastructure and facilities. They received detailed information about the training processes and conditions.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation toured multiple commands and operational centers of the Armed Forces of Türkiye, along with military-industrial companies. They familiarized themselves with the operations of headquarters, weaponry, equipment, and military assets.

