Azerbaijani Foreign Minister And Czech Top-Ranking Official View Bilateral Ties (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met today with Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Markéta Pekarová Adamová, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting emphasized the importance of mutual visits, ongoing political dialogue between the two countries, inter-parliamentary cooperation, and the existence of prospects for bilateral economic relations, particularly in the fields of energy, green economy, tourism, agriculture, education, mutual investments, and other areas.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed about Azerbaijan's environmental policies, the transition to renewable energy sources, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), and our country's international commitments in this field.

At the same time, it was underlined that the Middle Corridor is one of the most important international transport routes to Europe via the South Caucasus and Central Asia, highlighting Azerbaijan's transport capabilities and potential for expansion.

Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan remains a reliable partner for the EU and its member countries. He emphasized that applying double standards and demonstrating unfair treatment towards Azerbaijan hinders the establishment of sustainable peace in the region. Additionally, he noted that the adoption of an anti-Azerbaijani decision in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the minority group's initiative to reject ratification of the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation did not contribute to constructive dialogue.

The foreign minister highlighted that, for the first time in 30 years, tangible conditions for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia have emerged. The minister underscored that the provision of military assistance to Armenia by the European Union and certain member countries, under various pretexts, or endorsing and encouraging Armenia to deviate from the peace process, will impede the establishment of lasting peace in the South Caucasus region.

During the meeting, the parties discussed other current matters on the agenda between the two countries and explored topics of shared interest.

