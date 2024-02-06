Azerbaijani Foreign Minister And Czech Top-Ranking Official View Bilateral Ties (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Foreign Minister
of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met today with Chairman of the
Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Markéta
Pekarová Adamová, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani
Foreign Ministry.
The meeting emphasized the importance of mutual visits, ongoing
political dialogue between the two countries, inter-parliamentary
cooperation, and the existence of prospects for bilateral economic
relations, particularly in the fields of energy, green economy,
tourism, agriculture, education, mutual investments, and other
areas.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed about Azerbaijan's
environmental policies, the transition to renewable energy sources,
the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United
Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), and our
country's international commitments in this field.
At the same time, it was underlined that the Middle Corridor is
one of the most important international transport routes to Europe
via the South Caucasus and Central Asia, highlighting Azerbaijan's
transport capabilities and potential for expansion.
Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan remains a reliable partner for
the EU and its member countries. He emphasized that applying double
standards and demonstrating unfair treatment towards Azerbaijan
hinders the establishment of sustainable peace in the region.
Additionally, he noted that the adoption of an anti-Azerbaijani
decision in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and
the minority group's initiative to reject ratification of the
credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation did not contribute to
constructive dialogue.
The foreign minister highlighted that, for the first time in 30
years, tangible conditions for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia
have emerged. The minister underscored that the provision of
military assistance to Armenia by the European Union and certain
member countries, under various pretexts, or endorsing and
encouraging Armenia to deviate from the peace process, will impede
the establishment of lasting peace in the South Caucasus
region.
During the meeting, the parties discussed other current matters
on the agenda between the two countries and explored topics of
shared interest.
