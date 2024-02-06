Bloombergnef Calls For Accelerating Investment In Green Hydrogen Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2 . To attain zero
greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, global investments in the
production and utilization of green hydrogen should amount to $3.4
trillion, Trend reports, referring to the study of BloombergNEF's Energy Transition
Investment Trends 2024.
In 2023, global investments in all hydrogen-related projects,
encompassing steel, transportation, fertilizer, and renewable
energy sources (RES) amounted to $30 billion, with a direct
investment of $10 billion in green hydrogen production, marking a
threefold increase from the 2022 figure.
"In 2023, only 0.3 percent progress toward the 2050 green
hydrogen goals was achieved. It is imperative to expedite hydrogen
projects as a crucial component of the energy transition,"
BloombergNEF's experts said.
BloombergNEF stands as a prominent provider of progressive
primary research and analysis focusing on the trends propelling the
shift toward a lower-carbon economy. The organization has broadened
its research scope to encompass advanced transport, digital
industry, innovative materials, sustainability, and commodities. It
offers long-term forecasts, analytical tools, and comprehensive
global analysis across a diverse array of energy and related
industries.
