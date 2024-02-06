Bloombergnef Calls For Accelerating Investment In Green Hydrogen Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2 . To attain zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, global investments in the production and utilization of green hydrogen should amount to $3.4 trillion, Trend reports, referring to the study of BloombergNEF's Energy Transition Investment Trends 2024.

In 2023, global investments in all hydrogen-related projects, encompassing steel, transportation, fertilizer, and renewable energy sources (RES) amounted to $30 billion, with a direct investment of $10 billion in green hydrogen production, marking a threefold increase from the 2022 figure.

"In 2023, only 0.3 percent progress toward the 2050 green hydrogen goals was achieved. It is imperative to expedite hydrogen projects as a crucial component of the energy transition," BloombergNEF's experts said.

BloombergNEF stands as a prominent provider of progressive primary research and analysis focusing on the trends propelling the shift toward a lower-carbon economy. The organization has broadened its research scope to encompass advanced transport, digital industry, innovative materials, sustainability, and commodities. It offers long-term forecasts, analytical tools, and comprehensive global analysis across a diverse array of energy and related industries.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel