Uzbekistan Aims To Expand Its Participation In EAEU Programs, Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 2. Uzbekistan
intends to expand its participation in the Eurasian Economic Union
(EAEU) programs and projects in the status of observer, Trend reports.
This was stated by Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov at
a meeting of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council.
He noted that Uzbekistan has offered the EAEU countries to hold
consultations on ensuring the functioning of green corridors and
development of measures for free trade in agricultural products
without restrictions.
The Uzbek side also proposed to develop an agreement with the
EAEU on electronic exchange of information on goods and vehicles
for their accelerated movement across borders.
Furthermore, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan stated that the plan
of joint activities with the Eurasian Economic Commission for
2021-2023 has been fully realized. Thanks to it, new growth points
and opportunities for further development of economic partnership
have been formed.
Aripov said that Uzbekistan has joined the EAEU's sectoral
projects in simplifying cross-border procedures and multimodal
transportation, climate agenda and e-commerce. It is important for
Uzbekistan to ensure the achievement of real results of interaction
with the EAEU in the observer status.
He also suggested holding the first joint meeting of the Chamber
of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and the EAEU Business
Council this year.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with the Eurasian
Economic Union (EAEU) amounted to $12.8 billion from January
through October of 2023, reflecting a 1.6 percent increase
year-on-year.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816805
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.