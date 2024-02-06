Azerbaijani Commando Units Practice Various Task Executions During New Training Period (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2
. Commando units
are working out the fulfillment of various tasks with regard to the
beginning of the new training period in the Azerbaijan Army,
Trend reports
referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
According to the conditions that occurred during the exercises,
the headquarters assessed the operational situation, compiled
tactical reports, prepared the necessary information and assigned
tasks to the units.
The commandos left the points of permanent deployment on alert
and conveyed decisions on the fulfillment of tasks to the
units.
The units, which were brought to the state of combat readiness,
professionally fulfilled activities on conducting raids in human
settlements and open areas, as well as other operations.
