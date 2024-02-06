Coach Of Azerbaijani National Football Team Discusses Front-Runners For Head Coach Position (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2.
The latest
program was aired from the studio of the Idman website. This time, the guest on the show
was Arif Asadov, the coach of the Azerbaijan national football
team.
Asadov shared his insights on the candidates vying for the
vacant head coach position in the national team and discussed the
team's prospects. Additionally, he provided commentary on the
initial matches of the 1/4 final stage of the Azerbaijan Cup,
evaluated the standard of the national championship, and expressed
his views on Murad Musayev, who recently departed Sabah.
You can watch the full interview below:
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816802
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.