Azerbaijani Citizens Perceive Victory In Karabakh As Significant Success - Oracle Advisory Group

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2 . The Azerbaijani citizens perceive the victory in Karabakh as a significant success for the country, Trend reports, referring to the sociological survey by the American Oracle Advisory Group and Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League.

The results of the conducted sociological survey indicate that the preparations for the upcoming extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, scheduled for February 7, are at a high level at both the government and public levels.

The organization's report states that all responses in the survey represent the population's stance toward the current government's activities. Therefore, these responses reflect the population's trust and endorsement of the government.

Survey results indicate that 98.5 percent of respondents answered affirmatively to the question, "Did you support the large-scale military operations conducted to restore Azerbaijan's territorial integrity?" This underscores a strong national spirit.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

