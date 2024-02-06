Azerbaijani Citizens Perceive Victory In Karabakh As Significant Success - Oracle Advisory Group

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2 . The Azerbaijani
citizens perceive the victory in Karabakh as a significant success
for the country, Trend reports, referring to the sociological survey by
the American Oracle Advisory Group and Citizens' Labor Rights
Protection League.
The results of the conducted sociological survey indicate that
the preparations for the upcoming extraordinary presidential
election in Azerbaijan, scheduled for February 7, are at a high
level at both the government and public levels.
The organization's report states that all responses in the
survey represent the population's stance toward the current
government's activities. Therefore, these responses reflect the
population's trust and endorsement of the government.
Survey results indicate that 98.5 percent of respondents
answered affirmatively to the question, "Did you support the
large-scale military operations conducted to restore Azerbaijan's
territorial integrity?" This underscores a strong national
spirit.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December 19
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary
presidential election.
