US Oracle Advisory Group, Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League Hold Press Conference In Azerbaijan's Shusha

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2 . A press
conference has been held in Azerbaijan's Shusha on the results of
the sociological survey to measure the mood of citizens in the
run-up to the election, Trend reports.
The survey was conducted by the American Oracle Advisory Group
and Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League.
The Central Election Commission (CEC) granted accreditation to
the Oracle Advisory Group organization and the League for the
Protection of Labor Rights of Citizens to conduct an exit poll
during the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December 19
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary
presidential election.
