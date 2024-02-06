               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Oracle Advisory Group, Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League Hold Press Conference In Azerbaijan's Shusha


2/6/2024 8:37:06 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2 . A press conference has been held in Azerbaijan's Shusha on the results of the sociological survey to measure the mood of citizens in the run-up to the election, Trend reports.

The survey was conducted by the American Oracle Advisory Group and Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) granted accreditation to the Oracle Advisory Group organization and the League for the Protection of Labor Rights of Citizens to conduct an exit poll during the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel













MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816800

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search