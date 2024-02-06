Tajikistan, USAID Engage In Talks On Development Of Economic Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 2 . Tajikistan
and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) discussed
matters related to the development of cooperation in economic and
social areas, Trend reports.
According to Tajikistan's Ministry of Economic Development and
Trade, the issue was deliberated during a meeting between deputy
minister Ahliddin Nuriddinzoda and the director of the USAID
mission in Tajikistan, Peter Riley.
Nuriddinzoda highlighted that USAID could leverage the
technological expertise and capabilities of the US to assist
Tajikistan in achieving the goals and priorities outlined in the
country's national development strategy. This includes attaining
sustainable development goals by enhancing cooperation in the
realms of innovation and technology.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties expressed their
readiness to advance and strengthen collaboration in the identified
areas.
The priorities of USAID activities in Tajikistan encompass food
security and agriculture, healthcare, education, democracy, and
government administration.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816799
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.