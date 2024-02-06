Better Future With Healthy Youth (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Azerbaijan, the country that hosted very prestigious
sports events is not just known on a global scale for its rich
history and culture but also its passion for sports. Historically,
various types of sports have developed in our country and
Gymnastics takes the most important place among them.
The highest example of the value given to sports in our country
is the President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, First Lady
Mehriban Aliyeva's contribution to the development of Gymnastics in
Azerbaijan, as she always provided support to organize giant sports
celebrations for the younger generation. Azerbaijan has many sports
clubs that train successful athletes. We have high hopes that Pro
Sports Club, which has recently joined the ranks of those, will
train young talented gymnasts as well.
“In our country, where the sport is highly valued, we, as
the FCHAIN team, will do our best for the further development of
the Pro Sport Club's young gymnasts. The success of our little
gymnasts is our success as well” – said Zaur Gadirov, Managing
Partner at Financial Chain Corporation.
It should be noted that the official sponsor of the“Pro Sport”
team is Financial Chain Corporation.“Pro Sport” Club was
established in September 2022 and has already managed to gather two
hundred children. The club has already held several open
tournaments and has also participated in several international
tournaments. The“Pro Sport” Club offers classes in artistic
gymnastics for girls, acrobatics for boys, as well as ballet and
choreography for girls. Currently, the club trains over 200
children. One of those young gymnasts is Zuleikha, whose sports
expenses have fully been sponsored by FCHAIN Corporation.
“FCHAIN is a company which supporting talented adolescents
and teenagers, believing in their successful future. Our slogan is
“Better future” and we are delighted to have the opportunity to
contribute to the happy, healthy, and successful lives of the next
generation” – mentioned Zaur Gadirov, Managing Partner at Financial
Chain Corporation.
FCHAIN Corporation is a leading global consulting company that
provides services in finance and legal in 14 countries around the
world and the company's scope of activity expands day by day.
