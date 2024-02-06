Security officials step up measures to combat illegal activities ahead of Super Bowl in Las Vegas

(MENAFN) In anticipation of the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, federal, state, and local security authorities have intensified their efforts to address concerns regarding counterfeit goods, human trafficking, and illegal drones. As crowds flock to the city for the NFL championship game, officials from agencies such as Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, and the Transportation Security Administration convened at Harry Reid International Airport on Monday to outline their strategies for combating illicit activities.



During the briefing, accompanied by a bomb-sniffing canine named Ozzie, representatives showcased a table adorned with counterfeit sports memorabilia, including jerseys, T-shirts, caps, beanies, and a glittering silver replica of the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy. Cheryl Davies, the lead Super Bowl field coordinator for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, emphasized the magnitude of the issue, cautioning against purchasing counterfeit items. She highlighted the widespread availability of such goods both online and in unauthorized retail outlets, urging the public to refrain from supporting illegal merchandise.



Christopher Miller, an agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Las Vegas, underscored the collaborative efforts undertaken to combat the influx of counterfeit goods into the United States in the lead-up to the Super Bowl. These efforts have involved a significant surge in resources to identify and target individuals involved in the illegal importation of counterfeit merchandise. Despite the proactive measures, the scale of the problem remains substantial, as evidenced by the recent seizure of nearly $1 million worth of counterfeit goods from four locations over the weekend, as revealed by Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. However, Ford refrained from divulging further details, citing ongoing investigations.



As security officials gear up for a busy week ahead of the Super Bowl, their vigilance underscores the multifaceted challenges associated with hosting major sporting events. The comprehensive approach aims to mitigate risks and safeguard both attendees and the integrity of the event, reflecting the collaborative efforts of various law enforcement agencies to ensure a safe and secure environment amidst heightened security concerns.

