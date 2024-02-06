Kazakhstan, Partners Working To Develop Eastern Route Of North-South Corridor, PM Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 2. Kazakhstan,
together with the Russian, Turkmen, Indian and Iranian sides, is
carrying out work on the synchronous development of the eastern
route of the North-South transport corridor, said Prime Minister of
Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Trend reports.
He made the remark during the expanded meeting of the Eurasian
Intergovernmental Council in Almaty.
As the PM noted, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is located
at the crossroads of East and West, North and South, which has
always been a competitive advantage of this region.
"Kazakhstan attaches special importance to the development of
transit and transport infrastructure. Over the past 15 years, our
country has allocated more than $35 billion for these purposes. A
logistics center in Lianyungang, the Khorgos dry port, the Western
Europe - Western China transit highway, and a railway corridor from
China to Iran have been launched. The Caspian seaports Kuryk and
Aktau were modernized," Alikhan Smailov said.
Smailov also pointed out that construction of new railways
Bakhty – Ayagoz, Darbaza – Maktaaral, a bypass line around the
'Almaty' station has begun, and second tracks are already being
laid on the Dostyk – Moyynty section. The construction of a Kazakh
terminal in Xi'an, China, has started.
"We consider it important to further increase the capacity of
international corridors, logistics terminals and checkpoints of our
countries. I invite all EAEU countries to implement joint projects
to develop transit and transport infrastructure," the PM added.
Meanwhile, the North-South Transport Corridor was founded on an
international agreement signed on September 12, 2000, by Russia,
Iran, and India. This agreement was signed by Azerbaijan in 2005.
The agreement has been ratified by 13 nations in total (Azerbaijan,
Belarus, Bulgaria, Armenia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
the Sultanate of Oman, Russia, Tajikistan, Türkiye, and
Ukraine).
