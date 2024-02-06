U.S. Embassy In Armenia Softens Travel Prohibition For Its Employees To Travel To Cities Bordering Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The U.S. Embassy
in Armenia has softened the prohibition on its employees traveling
to cities bordering Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Thus, the list of cities that are not recommended for embassy
employees and their families to visit unnecessarily has been
shortened.
"U.S. Embassy employees and their families are prohibited from
all non-essential travel to the following locations, reflecting the
easing of restrictions since the last notification: Gegharkunik
region east of Vardenis; Syunik region east of Goris; Syunik region
south of Gafan; travel through the village of Yeraskh in Ararat
region is allowed, stopping is prohibited," the embassy said in a
statement.
The embassy added that U.S. citizens should continue to be
cautious near all international borders between Armenia and
Azerbaijan.
Meanwhile, the list of places prohibited for visits has been
reduced compared to the last embassy notification, which was
published on September 19, 2023.
To note, the following places were excluded from the list:
Tavush district east of Varaghavan on the H37 highway; Tavush
district east of Navur on the H36 highway; travel to Jermuk, past
Getik in Vayotsdzor region on the H42 and H43 roads, travel to
Karabakh.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816790
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.