U.S. Embassy In Armenia Softens Travel Prohibition For Its Employees To Travel To Cities Bordering Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The U.S. Embassy in Armenia has softened the prohibition on its employees traveling to cities bordering Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Thus, the list of cities that are not recommended for embassy employees and their families to visit unnecessarily has been shortened.

"U.S. Embassy employees and their families are prohibited from all non-essential travel to the following locations, reflecting the easing of restrictions since the last notification: Gegharkunik region east of Vardenis; Syunik region east of Goris; Syunik region south of Gafan; travel through the village of Yeraskh in Ararat region is allowed, stopping is prohibited," the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy added that U.S. citizens should continue to be cautious near all international borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, the list of places prohibited for visits has been reduced compared to the last embassy notification, which was published on September 19, 2023.

To note, the following places were excluded from the list: Tavush district east of Varaghavan on the H37 highway; Tavush district east of Navur on the H36 highway; travel to Jermuk, past Getik in Vayotsdzor region on the H42 and H43 roads, travel to Karabakh.

