Azerbaijan To Define Criteria For Market Participants

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the
application of the law "On State Reserves," Trend reports.
The decree stipulates that the Cabinet of Ministers must approve
the following normative legal acts within six months and inform the
President of the Azerbaijan Republic:
- according to the law "On State Reserves" criteria regarding
market participants and the procedure for submitting information on
goods supplied by them to the authority responsible for state
reserves;
- the procedure for monitoring strategically important goods and
criteria for determining short-term sharp changes in the prices of
these goods;
- nomenclature of strategic reserves and goods supplied by
market participants;
- the form and procedure for submitting a report on the supply,
storage, release, accounting, and control of goods for state
reserves, as well as on the movement and availability of goods
belonging to state reserves;
- resolve other issues arising from this law.
