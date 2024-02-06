Turkmenistan Engages In Talks With EU On Digitalizing Transport Infrastructure

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 2. Turkmenistan discussed cooperation with the EU in the field of
digitalization of the transport system, Trend reports.
According to the official source, these issues were discussed
during a meeting between Deputy Director General of the Agency for
Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of
Turkmenistan, Batyr Annaev, and Deputy Director General of the
Directorate General for International Partnership of the European
Commission Myriam Ferran.
During the meeting, the parties discussed various aspects of
cooperation focused on strengthening Eurasian transport links, and
also considered the possibilities of joint participation in
infrastructure projects designed to promote joint development of
the transport system and improve cross-border integration.
The Turkmenistan's side stressed the importance of strengthening
cooperation in the field of digitalization in order to realize the
potential of transport infrastructure in the region.
Meanwhile, the development of transport cooperation between
Turkmenistan and the EU is a key strategic aspect in bilateral
relations.
Both sides have extensive opportunities to strengthen ties in
this area, which is reflected in promising initiatives to improve
transport infrastructure and promote logistical efficiency.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816788
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.