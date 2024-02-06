Kyrgyzstan Opens Criminal Case Following Incident At Bishkek TPP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 2. A criminal
case has been opened following the incident at Bishkek thermal
power plant (TPP) in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports
According to the General Prosecutor's Office of Kyrgyzstan, the
prosecutor's office in Bishkek has opened a criminal case under
Articles 245 (abuse of official powers by employees of commercial
or other organizations), 317 (violation of safety rules in the
construction, operation, or repair of main pipelines), and 337
(abuse of official position) of the criminal code of
Kyrgyzstan.
The investigation has been entrusted to the State Committee for
National Security of Kyrgyzstan. It is noted that there are no
signs of a terrorist act or sabotage in the incident.
On February 2, 2024, at around 03:00 AM (GMT+6), an explosion
occurred at the Bishkek TPP due to the improper performance of
official duties by personnel and non-compliance with safety
regulations.
As a result, five workers with various injuries were taken to
medical facilities, and the supply of heating to residential homes
and businesses in the city of Bishkek was suspended, causing
significant damage to the country.
