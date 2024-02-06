Kyrgyzstan Opens Criminal Case Following Incident At Bishkek TPP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 2. A criminal case has been opened following the incident at Bishkek thermal power plant (TPP) in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports

According to the General Prosecutor's Office of Kyrgyzstan, the prosecutor's office in Bishkek has opened a criminal case under Articles 245 (abuse of official powers by employees of commercial or other organizations), 317 (violation of safety rules in the construction, operation, or repair of main pipelines), and 337 (abuse of official position) of the criminal code of Kyrgyzstan.

The investigation has been entrusted to the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. It is noted that there are no signs of a terrorist act or sabotage in the incident.

On February 2, 2024, at around 03:00 AM (GMT+6), an explosion occurred at the Bishkek TPP due to the improper performance of official duties by personnel and non-compliance with safety regulations.

As a result, five workers with various injuries were taken to medical facilities, and the supply of heating to residential homes and businesses in the city of Bishkek was suspended, causing significant damage to the country.