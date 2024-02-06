Azerbaijan Approves Directions For Strategic Investment Stimulus - Decree (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1 . President Ilham
Aliyev has signed a decree on approval of "Directions of strategic
investment projects providing for the issuance of a document on
investment stimulation", Trend reports.
According to the decree, "Directions of strategic investment
projects providing for the issuance of a document on investment
stimulation" were approved .
The Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Economy are tasked
with resolving issues arising from this decree.
Directions of strategic investment projects providing
for the issuance of a document on investment
stimulation:
1. Production projects based on local raw material base (areas:
metal ore, oil, gas, chemistry, construction materials and
cotton);
2. Energy production projects from renewable energy sources;
3. Waste management and recycling projects;
4. Seawater desalination projects;
5. Private industrial neighborhood projects;
6. Production projects of non-oil industry enterprises
privatized through investment tenders after January 1, 2023;
7. "First in Azerbaijan" projects organized for the first time
in Azerbaijan and aimed at creating spheres of economic activity
that contribute to increasing the level of self-sufficiency (import
substitution) of local products or export potential of the non-oil
sector;
8. Aircraft operation and maintenance projects;
9. Projects on railroad rolling stock repair and production of
spare parts;
10. Projects for the production of military products;
11. Projects for the production of aluminum products;
12. Public-private partnership projects (including power
generation projects implemented by the private sector with the
obligation of procurement by the state);
13. Project on accommodation of guests within the framework of
the international event COP29.
