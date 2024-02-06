Azerbaijan Approves Directions For Strategic Investment Stimulus - Decree (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1 . President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on approval of "Directions of strategic investment projects providing for the issuance of a document on investment stimulation", Trend reports.

According to the decree, "Directions of strategic investment projects providing for the issuance of a document on investment stimulation" were approved .

The Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Economy are tasked with resolving issues arising from this decree.

Directions of strategic investment projects providing for the issuance of a document on investment stimulation:

1. Production projects based on local raw material base (areas: metal ore, oil, gas, chemistry, construction materials and cotton);

2. Energy production projects from renewable energy sources;

3. Waste management and recycling projects;

4. Seawater desalination projects;

5. Private industrial neighborhood projects;

6. Production projects of non-oil industry enterprises privatized through investment tenders after January 1, 2023;

7. "First in Azerbaijan" projects organized for the first time in Azerbaijan and aimed at creating spheres of economic activity that contribute to increasing the level of self-sufficiency (import substitution) of local products or export potential of the non-oil sector;

8. Aircraft operation and maintenance projects;

9. Projects on railroad rolling stock repair and production of spare parts;

10. Projects for the production of military products;

11. Projects for the production of aluminum products;

12. Public-private partnership projects (including power generation projects implemented by the private sector with the obligation of procurement by the state);

13. Project on accommodation of guests within the framework of the international event COP29.

