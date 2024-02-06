Azerbaijani Human Rights Office Initiates Observing Election Goings In Nakhchivan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2 . The Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan will observe the election process in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for the first time, said the Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva, Trend reports.

Sabina Aliyeva made the statement during an interview with reporters in Nakhchivan.

"Following the directive of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the extraordinary presidential election is scheduled to take place on February 7 in our country. From the moment the order was signed, the Ombudsperson's Office and the Central Election Commission (CEC) have collaboratively arranged numerous awareness-raising events in both Baku and various regions of Azerbaijan," she said.

"The most recent of these initiatives was conducted in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, with the presence of Election Commission members, observers, district and precinct chairmen, as well as their respective members. The primary focus of the event revolved around guaranteeing the electoral rights of citizens," she added.

"In its 22-year history, the Ombudsperson's Office has constantly monitored all elections. A significant breakthrough is the extending of this observation procedure to Nakhchivan, which marks the first participation of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights in Nakhchivan," Aliyeva stated.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

