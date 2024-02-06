Azerbaijani Human Rights Office Initiates Observing Election Goings In Nakhchivan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2 . The Office of the
Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan will
observe the election process in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic for the first time, said the Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva,
Trend reports.
Sabina Aliyeva made the statement during an interview with
reporters in Nakhchivan.
"Following the directive of President of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev, the extraordinary presidential election is scheduled to
take place on February 7 in our country. From the moment the order
was signed, the Ombudsperson's Office and the Central Election
Commission (CEC) have collaboratively arranged numerous
awareness-raising events in both Baku and various regions of
Azerbaijan," she said.
"The most recent of these initiatives was conducted in the
Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, with the presence of Election
Commission members, observers, district and precinct chairmen, as
well as their respective members. The primary focus of the event
revolved around guaranteeing the electoral rights of citizens," she
added.
"In its 22-year history, the Ombudsperson's Office has
constantly monitored all elections. A significant breakthrough is
the extending of this observation procedure to Nakhchivan, which
marks the first participation of the Office of the Commissioner for
Human Rights in Nakhchivan," Aliyeva stated.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC)
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816783
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.