Fitch Solutions Forecasts Possible Timing Of Signing Peace Agreement Between Azerbaijan And Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan and
Armenia may sign a peace treaty in the first half of 2024, Trend reports, via Fitch
Solutions (Fitch group company).
"We believe that a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and
Armenia could be concluded as early as the first half of 2024,"
Fitch Solutions stated.
Fitch Solutions analysts assume that Azerbaijan will
significantly strengthen its control over the opening of the
Zangezur corridor and this will be reflected in the peace
agreement.
The company pointed out that after successful localized
anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh in September 2023, Azerbaijan
has strengthened its regional security in the short and medium
term.
Meanwhile, negotiations on the peace agreement between
Azerbaijan and Armenia are conducted through direct meetings.
At the beginning of January, Azerbaijan received another package
of proposals on the peace treaty with Armenia.
At present, the Azerbaijani side is carrying out internal work
on this package following the procedure.
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said earlier that
Azerbaijan will submit a response to Armenia in the coming
weeks.
