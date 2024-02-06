Fitch Solutions Forecasts Possible Timing Of Signing Peace Agreement Between Azerbaijan And Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan and Armenia may sign a peace treaty in the first half of 2024, Trend reports, via Fitch Solutions (Fitch group company).

"We believe that a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia could be concluded as early as the first half of 2024," Fitch Solutions stated.

Fitch Solutions analysts assume that Azerbaijan will significantly strengthen its control over the opening of the Zangezur corridor and this will be reflected in the peace agreement.

The company pointed out that after successful localized anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh in September 2023, Azerbaijan has strengthened its regional security in the short and medium term.

Meanwhile, negotiations on the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia are conducted through direct meetings.

At the beginning of January, Azerbaijan received another package of proposals on the peace treaty with Armenia.

At present, the Azerbaijani side is carrying out internal work on this package following the procedure.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said earlier that Azerbaijan will submit a response to Armenia in the coming weeks.

