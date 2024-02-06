Azerbaijani Ngos Alert To Adverse Impacts Of Armenian Gold Mining Pursuits

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The Environmental
Protection First coalition has conducted a media briefing to
discuss the negative impacts of the Armenian Amuldag (Amulsar) gold
field on the region's environment and ecosystem, Trend reports.
Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Public Council at the
Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Amin
Mammadov stated that the environmental impact assessment (EIA)
report for the Amuldag gold field activities has yet to be
revealed.
"Statements of protest urging the suspension of mining
activities at this field, causing environmental damage, have been
made even within Armenia. The field operations, posing a serious
threat to biodiversity and water resources, lead to negative
consequences for the entire region," he noted.
The Chairperson of the Public Association for Environmental
Education and Monitoring of Azerbaijan Gamza Yusubova pointed out
that the Amuldag field exploitation continues in violation of all
environmental norms, neglecting EIA documents.
"Waste from the Amuldag gold field is released into the
Bargushad (Vorotan) river, which contaminates the Araz river via
the Hakari river. This causes significant harm to the ecosystem,
biodiversity, and water bodies," she explained. "The Amuldag field
is 13 kilometers from Istisu, a city famed for its natural mineral
water supplies. As a result, exploiting this deposit has a negative
impact on Istisu's mineral resources. It also causes severe health
issues for people."
"The field is situated between the Arpachay and Bazarchay
rivers. Both rivers, flowing through the territory of Azerbaijan,
discharge into the Araz river, and from there into the Caspian Sea.
This poses serious problems not only for Azerbaijan but for all
countries in the Caspian region," the NGO's member said.
She also mentioned that over 100 civil society organizations and
eco-activists in Armenia have expressed support for the idea that
the exploitation of the Amuldag field poses a serious threat to
biodiversity and water resources.
The Chairperson of the Service for the Sake of Health Public
Association, Parvana Valiyeva noted that work at the Amuldag field
isn't conducted transparently, and the field's operation resulted
in contamination of all nearby rivers and freshwater resources with
radioactive substances.
She mentioned that cyanide technology, banned in many countries,
is used in gold mining operations in the considered field.
"This also poses a serious threat to the mineral water sources
of Istisu, Lake Goycha, the Arpachay river, and even the Caspian
Sea. The Armenian side should create conditions for monitoring at
the Amuldag field," Valiyeva said.
"As the Environmental Protection First group, we once again
address the firms that operate there. They must either stop using
this deposit or submit environmental impact assessment documents on
their website. This information must be accessible to the public,"
the NGO's head stated.
"We urge allowing foreign and Azerbaijani experts in the field
of public health and ecology, as well as representatives of
non-governmental organizations, to monitor the field. Expertise,
on-site inspections of deposit activities, particular measurements,
and sample collection must be available," she added.
