Azerbaijan To Offer State Entities New Option In Shape Of Protection System (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan's state institutions will be presented with another solution in the form of a protection system in 2024, the head of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security Tural Mammadov said during the III summit of IT heads of state institutions held in Baku, Trend reports.

"Until now, we have supplied ESET solutions to state institutions as a centralized anti-virus application. However, from this year on they will be presented with the XDR solution. Along with the new solution, we will provide government agencies with MDR services in a broader and more multifunctional way," he added.

To note, Baku hosted the III summit of IT heads of state institutions, organized by the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan. More than 100 representatives of 73 state institutions took part in the event.

tay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel