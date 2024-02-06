Azerbaijan To Offer State Entities New Option In Shape Of Protection System (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan's
state institutions will be presented with another solution in the
form of a protection system in 2024, the head of the State Service
for Special Communication and Information Security Tural Mammadov
said during the III summit of IT heads of state institutions held
in Baku, Trend reports.
"Until now, we have supplied ESET solutions to state
institutions as a centralized anti-virus application. However, from
this year on they will be presented with the XDR solution. Along
with the new solution, we will provide government agencies with MDR
services in a broader and more multifunctional way," he added.
To note, Baku hosted the III summit of IT heads of state
institutions, organized by the State Service for Special
Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan. More than 100
representatives of 73 state institutions took part in the
event.
