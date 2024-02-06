Turkmenistan, Türkiye Explore Opportunities For Enhanced Bilateral Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 2. Turkmenistan and Türkiye discussed the possibilities of further
deepening bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.
These discussions transpired during a telephone conversation
between Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov,
and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan.
During the dialogue, the two parties engaged in a comprehensive
exchange of views on a range of pertinent issues concerning
Turkmen-Turkish cooperation, fostering a constructive discussion
environment.
The parties discussed the implementation of bilateral agreements
reached at the highest state level, and also considered the
possibilities of further increasing the potential of mutual
partnership in the political, diplomatic, trade and economic
spheres.
Furthermore, the heads of the foreign ministries agreed to
maintain regular contacts between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs
of both countries.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Türkiye are strategically fostering
the development of their bilateral relations, with both nations
engaging in continuous discussions and collaborative initiatives to
strengthen diplomatic ties and enhance mutual cooperation.
For example, recently representatives of Turkish Petroleum
Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS), a state-owned crude oil and natural
gas trading company, and Turkmengaz, Turkmenistan's national gas
company, have held a meeting to discuss prospects for exporting
Turkmen gas to Europe via Azerbaijan and Türkiye.
