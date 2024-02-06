Armenians Leaving Karabakh Fall Into Trap Of Forces That Use Them For Their Purposes - MP (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2.
The Baku Network
expert platform aired the next episode of the analytical video
project "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.
The guest of the program was Azerbaijani MP Nasib
Magamaliyev.
The MP noted that the Azerbaijani side has repeatedly stated
that the rights and freedoms of the Armenian population of Karabakh
will be respected and Baku will support reintegration in every
possible way.
"But they refused, they fell into the trap of the same forces
that for more than 100 years used them as a lever of pressure on
Azerbaijan and Türkiye," he said.
Magamaliyev believes that after the Second Karabakh War,
Armenians had several options to settle the remaining issues
peacefully.
"A trilateral statement was signed on November 10, 2020, which
made it clear that Armenian illegal armed formations should leave
Karabakh. However, instead, Armenians continued to reinforce these
formations by supplying them with ammunition through the Lachin
road. Azerbaijan was forced to take action for this reason.
Besides, Armenians continued to pilfer Azerbaijan's natural
resources in these territories. Certain international structures
and organizations turned a blind eye to all this. On September
19-20, 2023, Azerbaijan carried out anti-terrorist measures of
local nature in Karabakh. Within less than 24 hours, we fully
restored the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country,"
the MP added.
Presenting to our readers the full issue of the program.
