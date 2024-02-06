Armenians Leaving Karabakh Fall Into Trap Of Forces That Use Them For Their Purposes - MP (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Baku Network expert platform aired the next episode of the analytical video project "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.

The guest of the program was Azerbaijani MP Nasib Magamaliyev.

The MP noted that the Azerbaijani side has repeatedly stated that the rights and freedoms of the Armenian population of Karabakh will be respected and Baku will support reintegration in every possible way.

"But they refused, they fell into the trap of the same forces that for more than 100 years used them as a lever of pressure on Azerbaijan and Türkiye," he said.

Magamaliyev believes that after the Second Karabakh War, Armenians had several options to settle the remaining issues peacefully.

"A trilateral statement was signed on November 10, 2020, which made it clear that Armenian illegal armed formations should leave Karabakh. However, instead, Armenians continued to reinforce these formations by supplying them with ammunition through the Lachin road. Azerbaijan was forced to take action for this reason. Besides, Armenians continued to pilfer Azerbaijan's natural resources in these territories. Certain international structures and organizations turned a blind eye to all this. On September 19-20, 2023, Azerbaijan carried out anti-terrorist measures of local nature in Karabakh. Within less than 24 hours, we fully restored the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country," the MP added.

