Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Voters To Vote In Shusha In Presidential Election

voters will cast their ballots in Shusha in the extraordinary
presidential election which will be held in Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring
to the ''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center.
Meanwhile, in the liberated city of Shusha, the process of
distribution of notifications has already been completed at the
established polling station No. 105 of
Shusha-Agdam-Khojaly-Khojavand constituency No. 124.
To note, polling station No. 105 is located in the newly
constructed building of secondary school No. 1 in Shusha. The
building has modern infrastructure, and due to the winter season,
the central heating system is fully operational. At the same time,
the station is provided with necessary technical means and
methodological aids, fire safety, uninterrupted communication, and
electricity. Voting booths and transparent ballot boxes, ink,
ultraviolet lamps, and other means have been installed to enable
citizens to vote freely.
Presidential election in Azerbaijan will be held on February
7.
