Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Voters To Vote In Shusha In Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. A total of 1,189 voters will cast their ballots in Shusha in the extraordinary presidential election which will be held in Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the ''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center.

Meanwhile, in the liberated city of Shusha, the process of distribution of notifications has already been completed at the established polling station No. 105 of Shusha-Agdam-Khojaly-Khojavand constituency No. 124.

To note, polling station No. 105 is located in the newly constructed building of secondary school No. 1 in Shusha. The building has modern infrastructure, and due to the winter season, the central heating system is fully operational. At the same time, the station is provided with necessary technical means and methodological aids, fire safety, uninterrupted communication, and electricity. Voting booths and transparent ballot boxes, ink, ultraviolet lamps, and other means have been installed to enable citizens to vote freely.

Presidential election in Azerbaijan will be held on February 7.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel