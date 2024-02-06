Azerbaijanis' Decision To Play Crucial Role In Shaping New Era Of Country - Professor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2 . The mandate
bestowed upon the president by the Azerbaijani people in the
upcoming election will be pivotal in ushering in a new era for
Azerbaijan, Dean of the Faculty of Economics of the Turkic World of
UNEC and professor of Uludag University, Mehmet Yuce told Trend .
According to Yuce, international relations experts and politics
while conducting analyzes related to Azerbaijan, have to consider
significant changes that occurred before and after the victory in
the Second Karabakh War. Azerbaijan has undergone notable
transformations and is no longer the same.
"Azerbaijan faced a challenging period with 20 percent of its
territory under occupation, despite UN resolutions affirming the
rightful ownership of those lands by Azerbaijan. The OSCE Minsk
Group, established to address the issue, appeared to favor Armenia
and contributed to stalling progress, pushing Azerbaijan into a
difficult situation. Throughout this time, the primary focus of
Azerbaijan's domestic and foreign policy was the liberation of the
occupied lands," he said.
"The commencement of a new chapter for Azerbaijan came with the
triumph in the Second Karabakh War. By reclaiming the occupied
lands through its efforts, Azerbaijan restored its territorial
integrity after 30 years, during which international bodies and
global powers were reluctant to guarantee it. Presently, the
country, bolstered by a formidable army, holds a dominant position
in the region," the professor added.
"The modern Azerbaijan, aiming for significant objectives in
both domestic and foreign affairs, requires a leader with a broad
perspective who knows how to accomplish these goals. The mandate
granted by the Azerbaijani people to their head of state in this
election will be pivotal in shaping a new era for the country. With
the support of the people, the President will undertake projects to
guide Azerbaijan towards its objectives," he noted.
The political analyst underscored that the upcoming election in
Azerbaijan, including in the liberated Karabakh region, will
proclaim the country's political unity to the global audience.
"Hence, this election stands as one of the pivotal moments in
Azerbaijan's political history, shaping the state's trajectory into
the new century and affirming its territorial integrity and
sovereignty on the global stage. The outcome will bear significance
in safeguarding the accomplishments of the Karabakh war victory and
upholding Azerbaijan's security," Yuce added.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December 19
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816768
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.