CIS Observation Team Portrays Presidential Campaigning In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2 . All presidential candidates have equal opportunity to campaign, and the election campaign in Azerbaijan is calm and well-organized, carefully following the standards of electoral legislation, said the interim report of the CIS (The Commonwealth of Independent States) observation mission, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

Citing the report, both central and lower-level electoral commissions, as well as the mass media, fully inform the country's populace about the election campaign.

"Regular briefings and press conferences are conducted by the leadership of the Central Election Commission (CEC) and the staff of the CEC Secretariat to provide updates on election preparations and clarify electoral legislation norms," the report reads.

"The CEC actively promotes citizen involvement in elections through frequent television and radio broadcasts of informational commercials and public service announcements. Additionally, billboards, banners, and posters are used to inform people about election day," the observation mission says.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

