CIS Observation Team Portrays Presidential Campaigning In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2 . All presidential
candidates have equal opportunity to campaign, and the election
campaign in Azerbaijan is calm and well-organized, carefully
following the standards of electoral legislation, said the interim
report of the CIS (The Commonwealth of Independent States)
observation mission, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024”
Independent Media Center.
Citing the report, both central and lower-level electoral
commissions, as well as the mass media, fully inform the country's
populace about the election campaign.
"Regular briefings and press conferences are conducted by the
leadership of the Central Election Commission (CEC) and the staff
of the CEC Secretariat to provide updates on election preparations
and clarify electoral legislation norms," the report reads.
"The CEC actively promotes citizen involvement in elections
through frequent television and radio broadcasts of informational
commercials and public service announcements. Additionally,
billboards, banners, and posters are used to inform people about
election day," the observation mission says.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC)
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816767
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.