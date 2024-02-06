Azerbaijan's New Stage Of Development To Be Remembered With Great Successes - MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The main task of the country was to ensure territorial integrity when Ilham Aliyev was elected President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2003, MP of Azerbaijani Parliament Elshad Mirbashiroglu told Trend .

" Winning the Second Karabakh War of 2020, we liberated our lands from the Armenian occupation. We have securely ensured our sovereignty throughout the country in September 2023 as a result of anti-terrorist measures. This is indeed a new stage in the history of Azerbaijan, which has acquired the opportunity to participate in the system of international relations and international cooperation in a new image. Because Azerbaijan is a state that has already ensured territorial integrity and exercises control over all its territories. Naturally, at this new stage, logically, the first election in the country will be presidential.

After the II Karabakh War, the people will once again demonstrate to the world community how much solidarity they have with their leader. There are such vital issues as carrying out reconstruction construction works in Karabakh, return of our residents and compatriots to these territories," he said.

Mirbashiroglu also mentioned that the following years, including 2024, will be a decisive stage in terms of implementing the priorities.

" I believe that the presidential election is conditioned by the mobilization of the main attention and resources to ensure the priorities in the next phase. Unfounded claims are being made against our country, as you know. There are attempts to form biased political positions. I believe that we must take more decisive steps in the information plane, and our struggle in this direction will continue. I think that at the new stage, this direction will be a priority. The formation of new national ideas and ideologies is also one of the requirements of the new stage. We have already implemented our national ideas within the framework of the past stage, both in terms of development and ensuring our territorial integrity. At the next stage, Azerbaijan's national ideas may be associated with the growth of global influence.

We have taken very important initiatives within the region, caused changes, and formed a new geopolitical configuration. The new period will be a very vivid page of our history and will be memorable for Azerbaijan's great successes," he added.

