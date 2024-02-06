Azerbaijan's New Stage Of Development To Be Remembered With Great Successes - MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The main task of
the country was to ensure territorial integrity when Ilham Aliyev
was elected President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2003, MP of
Azerbaijani Parliament Elshad Mirbashiroglu told Trend .
" Winning the Second Karabakh War of 2020, we liberated our
lands from the Armenian occupation. We have securely ensured our
sovereignty throughout the country in September 2023 as a result of
anti-terrorist measures. This is indeed a new stage in the history
of Azerbaijan, which has acquired the opportunity to participate in
the system of international relations and international cooperation
in a new image. Because Azerbaijan is a state that has already
ensured territorial integrity and exercises control over all its
territories. Naturally, at this new stage, logically, the first
election in the country will be presidential.
After the II Karabakh War, the people will once again
demonstrate to the world community how much solidarity they have
with their leader. There are such vital issues as carrying out
reconstruction construction works in Karabakh, return of our
residents and compatriots to these territories," he said.
Mirbashiroglu also mentioned that the following years, including
2024, will be a decisive stage in terms of implementing the
priorities.
" I believe that the presidential election is conditioned by the
mobilization of the main attention and resources to ensure the
priorities in the next phase. Unfounded claims are being made
against our country, as you know. There are attempts to form biased
political positions. I believe that we must take more decisive
steps in the information plane, and our struggle in this direction
will continue. I think that at the new stage, this direction will
be a priority. The formation of new national ideas and ideologies
is also one of the requirements of the new stage. We have already
implemented our national ideas within the framework of the past
stage, both in terms of development and ensuring our territorial
integrity. At the next stage, Azerbaijan's national ideas may be
associated with the growth of global influence.
We have taken very important initiatives within the region,
caused changes, and formed a new geopolitical configuration. The
new period will be a very vivid page of our history and will be
memorable for Azerbaijan's great successes," he added.
