Air Traffic Between Iraq And Azerbaijan Develops

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The national air carrier of Iraq is starting to operate regular
flights to Heydar Aliyev International Airport in one more
direction.
Starting from 2 February, Iraqi Airways will operate flights on
the Kirkuk-Baku-Kirkuk route once a week.
The Iraqi air carrier's plane successfully landed at Heydar
Aliyev International Airport at 13:37 local time.
“Baku Airport strives to create a pleasant and safe environment
for all our passengers and offers a wide range of services. The
expansion of air traffic between Azerbaijan and Iraq has made an
important contribution to the further development of ties between
the two countries,” said Teymur Hasanov, Director of Heydar Aliyev
International Airport.
Remind you that the first direct flight between the capitals of
Azerbaijan and Iraq was carried out on November 19, 2023.
Passengers can obtain more detailed information about flights on
the airline's official website
