Air Traffic Between Iraq And Azerbaijan Develops

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The national air carrier of Iraq is starting to operate regular flights to Heydar Aliyev International Airport in one more direction.

Starting from 2 February, Iraqi Airways will operate flights on the Kirkuk-Baku-Kirkuk route once a week.

The Iraqi air carrier's plane successfully landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 13:37 local time.

“Baku Airport strives to create a pleasant and safe environment for all our passengers and offers a wide range of services. The expansion of air traffic between Azerbaijan and Iraq has made an important contribution to the further development of ties between the two countries,” said Teymur Hasanov, Director of Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Remind you that the first direct flight between the capitals of Azerbaijan and Iraq was carried out on November 19, 2023.

Passengers can obtain more detailed information about flights on the airline's official website