Kyrgyzstan's President Orders Complete Modernization Of Bishkek TPP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 2. President of
Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has ordered a complete modernization of
the Bishkek thermal power plant (TPP), Trend reports.
During an interview with local media, he said that the facility,
built in 1961, is outdated and in need of significant funds for
modernization.
Zhaparov urgently directed measures to restore heating to homes
and social facilities following the incident at the Bishkek TPP.
Additionally, he emphasized the importance of providing timely
information until the full restoration of the TPP's operations.
On February 2, 2024, at 03:00 AM (GMT+6), the Bishkek TPP, a
major electricity-generating facility in Kyrgyzstan, experienced an
accident, resulting in equipment failure. The Ministry of Energy of
Kyrgyzstan established an operational headquarters to address the
aftermath, with five employees currently undergoing treatment.
Akylbek Japarov, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of
Kyrgyzstan and Head of the Presidential Administration, has issued
a series of directives to address the aftermath of the
accident.
