Kyrgyzstan's President Orders Complete Modernization Of Bishkek TPP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 2. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has ordered a complete modernization of the Bishkek thermal power plant (TPP), Trend reports.

During an interview with local media, he said that the facility, built in 1961, is outdated and in need of significant funds for modernization.

Zhaparov urgently directed measures to restore heating to homes and social facilities following the incident at the Bishkek TPP. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of providing timely information until the full restoration of the TPP's operations.

On February 2, 2024, at 03:00 AM (GMT+6), the Bishkek TPP, a major electricity-generating facility in Kyrgyzstan, experienced an accident, resulting in equipment failure. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan established an operational headquarters to address the aftermath, with five employees currently undergoing treatment.

Akylbek Japarov, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Head of the Presidential Administration, has issued a series of directives to address the aftermath of the accident.