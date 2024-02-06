               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan To Offer State Entities New Option In Shape Of Protection System


2/6/2024 8:36:14 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan's state institutions will be presented with another solution in the form of a protection system in 2024, the head of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security Tural Mammadov said during the III summit of IT heads of state institutions held in Baku, Trend reports.

"Until now, we have supplied ESET solutions to state institutions as a centralized anti-virus application. However, from this year on they will be presented with the XDR solution," he noted.

Will be updated

MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816761

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search