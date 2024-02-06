Eastern Zangazur-Nakhchivan-Kars Transport Setup To Play Key For TITR Dev't - Ministry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The establishment
of the Eastern Zangazur-Nakhchivan-Kars transportation link can
become a key component of the region's transport network, both in
terms of increasing the capacity of the Middle Corridor
(Trans-Caspian International Transport Route-TITR) and
strengthening regional integration activities, Fariz Aliyev from
the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan
said at the Brussels Global Gateway Investment Forum, Trend reports via the ministry.
"Aliyev emphasized Azerbaijan's progress toward becoming a
regional transit and commerce hub, as well as initiatives taken to
collaborate with Middle Corridor countries. He informed the forum
about the ongoing projects in the country's transport
infrastructure development for the corridor, including the
construction and reconstruction of roads and railways, as well as
the expansion of the capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route and
the importance of the Eastern Zangazur-Nakhchivan-Kars link," the
ministry said.
The ministry also noted that the global supply chain is being
reshaped, especially against the backdrop of geopolitical issues
worldwide, and therefore, the EU is seeking to better assess the
potential of the TITR as a reliable and efficient trade connection
between Europe and Asia.
"The forum addressed the processes of improving infrastructure
and operational activities necessary to transform the TITR, which
has the potential to facilitate transportation within 15 days from
the China-Kazakhstan border to the EU border, into the most modern
and efficient route. Necessary investments were also discussed.
Fariz Aliyev emphasized Azerbaijan's readiness to collaborate
with international financial institutions and global companies in
further developing the country's transportation sector and
constructing infrastructure compliant with international
standards," the ministry's statement reads.
The prestigious forum held on January 29–30 was attended by
representatives of Azerbaijan Railways (CJSC), Baku International
Sea Trade Port (CJSC), and Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company
(CJSC).
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816759
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.