Azerbaijan's Khojaly, Shusha Forest Areas Prove Mined By Armenians - Azerbaijani Mod

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Servicemen of the
Armenian army mined up to 480 km of areas up to two km deep along
the former contact line, including about 100 km from the Buzlug
peak to Mount Lachin, after the 2020 second Karabakh war, the
Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend .
The ministry noted that in the Karabakh economic region, mines
were installed mainly near populated areas and cemeteries, in
forest areas around Khojaly and the city of Shusha, as well as on
highways.
Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan, starting in
November 2020, started carrying out operations on clearing its
lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by
the Armenian troops.
