Azerbaijan Airs Measures By Engineering Units In Liberated Territories (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The Azerbaijani
Defense Ministry has made public the measures taken by engineering
units of the Azerbaijani army in the territories liberated from
occupation, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Engineering and fortification units cleared up to 36,000
hectares of mines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated
territories.
To note, a total of 10,400 anti-personnel mines, 3,300 anti-tank
mines, and 11,850 unexploded ordnances were found and
neutralized.
