Kazakhstan, OECD Discuss Implementation Potential Of Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 2. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) experts, the leadership of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, and ambassadors of OECD countries have discussed implementing the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), Trend reports.

Thus, during the meeting, the parties noted the importance of developing the Middle Corridor.

The Ambassador of Lithuania to Kazakhstan, Egidijus Navikas, pointed out that the connection between Central Asia and Europe through the Middle Corridor is one of the main tasks in ensuring the transit of goods.

In turn, Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Kayrat Torebayev shared information about the dynamic development of transport logistics in the region.

"In recent years, cargo supplies to Europe through the TITR, which passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, have been increasing. Thus, the volume of cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor increased 1.8 times; in 2023 alone, 2.8 million tons of cargo were transported through the Middle Corridor. The growth was 86 percent compared to the previous year," Torebayev said.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.