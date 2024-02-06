Kazakhstan, OECD Discuss Implementation Potential Of Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 2. The
Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD)
experts, the leadership of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of
Kazakhstan, and ambassadors of OECD countries have discussed
implementing the potential of the Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), Trend reports.
Thus, during the meeting, the parties noted the importance of
developing the Middle Corridor.
The Ambassador of Lithuania to Kazakhstan, Egidijus Navikas,
pointed out that the connection between Central Asia and Europe
through the Middle Corridor is one of the main tasks in ensuring
the transit of goods.
In turn, Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan
Kayrat Torebayev shared information about the dynamic development
of transport logistics in the region.
"In recent years, cargo supplies to Europe through the TITR,
which passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, have
been increasing. Thus, the volume of cargo transportation along the
Middle Corridor increased 1.8 times; in 2023 alone, 2.8 million
tons of cargo were transported through the Middle Corridor. The
growth was 86 percent compared to the previous year," Torebayev
said.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor.
The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries
such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes
through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before
reaching Europe.
The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the
eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the
longer maritime routes.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816756
