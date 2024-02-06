Transport, Energy Co-Op Between Uzbekistan And Kazakhstan Enhances

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 2. Cooperation
between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in the sphere of transportation
and energy has significantly intensified, Trend reports.
This was discussed during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Prime
Minister Abdulla Aripov and his Kazakh counterpart, Alikhan
Smailov.
The delegation of Uzbekistan, headed by Prime Minister Abdulla
Aripov arrived in Almaty (Kazakhstan) to participate in the
Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and Digital Forum.
At the meeting, the sides noted the rapid development of
strategic partnerships and alliances between the two countries in
the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual respect,
and representatives of both countries defined specific tasks for
further development of multilateral relations.
They also emphasized positive growth dynamics between Uzbekistan
and Kazakhstan in all directions.
In particular, the volume of trade has more than doubled over
the past 7 years, important joint projects are being implemented in
various sectors of the economy, and interregional and
cultural-humanitarian cooperation is expanding.
At the meeting, the parties exchanged views on these and other
topical issues on the agenda.
Meanwhile, trade turnover volume between Uzbekistan and
Kazakhstan amounted to $4.3 billion.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816755
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.