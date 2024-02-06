Kyrgyzstan Hopes To Restore Stable Operation Of Bishkek TPP In Coming Days

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 2. Efforts are
underway in Kyrgyzstan to restore the stable operation of the
Bishkek thermal power plant (TPP) by February 5, Deputy Chairman of
the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Bakyt Torobayev, said,
Trend reports.
"According to preliminary information, the boilers were not
damaged during the explosion. We are working to restore their
operation. We hope to achieve stability by Tuesday," Torobayev
said.
He mentioned that the Ministry of Emergency Situations would be
involved in the recovery and cleaning of the facility. The energy
department will be restarting four boilers to resume the supply of
heat and hot water to the residents of Bishkek. Currently, pressure
in the pipes has been restored, and efforts are underway to fill
the entire system, including the activation of backup boilers.
Torobayev noted that they plan to restore heating in Bishkek and
supply hot water at around 50 degrees by the evening. He assured me
that the situation is under the control of President Sadyr
Zhaparov.
On February 2, 2024, at 03:00 AM (GMT+6), the Bishkek TPP, a
major electricity-generating facility in Kyrgyzstan, experienced an
accident, resulting in equipment failure. The Ministry of Energy of
Kyrgyzstan established an emergency headquarters to restore damaged
equipment and address the incident's consequences. Five employees
were injured and are currently receiving treatment.
