Kazakhstan Intends To Digitalize Industrial Sector, Minister Says

intends to digitalize the industrial sector of the economy, said
Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry
of Kazakhstan Bagdat Musin, Trend reports.
He made the remark during the Digital Almaty 2024 forum.
"This year, the forum is dedicated to the digitalization of
industrial sectors of the economy. Our industry must be digitized.
This is not a tribute to a trend; this is necessary for
competitiveness. The Environmental Code stipulates that enterprises
that release ozone-depleting substances into the atmosphere must
install certain sensors," he said.
According to the minister, these sensors transmit information in
real time to a central database.
"That is, we must ensure control of the entire environmental
situation at all industrial enterprises. Today, this system has
already been created, and enterprises are gradually connecting.
Today, about 20 enterprises are already connected," Bagdat Musin
said.
As he added, these sensors are being developed in
Kazakhstan.
"We also have experience in creating SCADA systems. Previously,
we purchased these systems from abroad; today, there are already
several Kazakhstani solutions. Kazakh designs are being installed
throughout our entire energy system. And there are many such
examples. We also focus on robotization. Industrial sectors of the
economy must rely heavily on robots. Therefore, we have created a
center for the development of industrial robots, which will help
accelerate and scale robotization in industrial sectors of the
economy," the minister noted.
