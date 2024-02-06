CIS Mission Releases Interim Report On Pre-Election Situation In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Election commissions of all levels are taking necessary measures to hold presidential election in Azerbaijan: everything is organized in strict compliance with the country's legislation, Trend reports referring to the ''Election-2024'' Independent Media Center.

This information is stated in the interim report of the CIS observer mission on the results of monitoring in connection with the preparation for the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

Within the framework of monitoring the election campaign, long-term observers from CIS familiarized themselves with the work of district and precinct election commissions in Absheron, Agsu, Goranboy, Gobustan, Guba, Gusar, Jalilabad, Imishli, Ismayilli, Lankaran, Masalli, Sabirabad, Salyan, Siyazan, Ujar, Khachmaz, Shabran, Shamakhi districts, as well as the cities of Nakhchivan, Baku, Ganja, Yevlakh, Lankaran and Shirvan.

Representatives of the CIS mission noted in the report that the commissions were provided with all necessary facilities for the organization of voting.

The report emphasizes that the observation mission, without interfering in the electoral process and internal affairs of the state, freely and independently carries out its functions, guided by the legislation of Azerbaijan and documents adopted within the CIS framework.

The CIS observers within the framework of monitoring the preparation for the presidential election discussed the course of the election campaign with the leadership of the CEC and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan. Meetings were held with representatives of the campaign headquarters of the presidential candidates.

