CIS Mission Releases Interim Report On Pre-Election Situation In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Election
commissions of all levels are taking necessary measures to hold
presidential election in Azerbaijan: everything is organized in
strict compliance with the country's legislation, Trend reports referring to
the ''Election-2024'' Independent Media Center.
This information is stated in the interim report of the CIS
observer mission on the results of monitoring in connection with
the preparation for the presidential election in Azerbaijan.
Within the framework of monitoring the election campaign,
long-term observers from CIS familiarized themselves with the work
of district and precinct election commissions in Absheron, Agsu,
Goranboy, Gobustan, Guba, Gusar, Jalilabad, Imishli, Ismayilli,
Lankaran, Masalli, Sabirabad, Salyan, Siyazan, Ujar, Khachmaz,
Shabran, Shamakhi districts, as well as the cities of Nakhchivan,
Baku, Ganja, Yevlakh, Lankaran and Shirvan.
Representatives of the CIS mission noted in the report that the
commissions were provided with all necessary facilities for the
organization of voting.
The report emphasizes that the observation mission, without
interfering in the electoral process and internal affairs of the
state, freely and independently carries out its functions, guided
by the legislation of Azerbaijan and documents adopted within the
CIS framework.
The CIS observers within the framework of monitoring the
preparation for the presidential election discussed the course of
the election campaign with the leadership of the CEC and the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan. Meetings were held with
representatives of the campaign headquarters of the presidential
candidates.
