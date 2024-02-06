Azerbaijan To Launch New State E-Mail System (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2 . A new state
e-mail system will be launched in Azerbaijan next month, Head of
the State Service for Special Communication and Information
Security Tural Mammadov said during the III summit of IT heads of
state agencies held in Baku, Trend reports.
"The new postal system, which is based on the Domino system,
will allow for a variety of extra services. The first
Azerbaijani-language interface will be released. A centralized XDR
solution will be given to protect end users of governmental
institutions, and a mass SMS service will be active starting this
year. The transition of government agencies to the new system,
designed for 60,000 users, will take place in stages. The system
will open up great opportunities for state institutions in terms of
functionality and security," he said.
He also mentioned that in 2023 more than 27 million letters were
received on the state e-mail, created for state institutions by the
State Service for Special Communication and Information
Security.
"24.8 million emails were delivered to users and 2.2 million
were blocked due to malicious content. Almost one in 10 emails
contained phishing or malicious content. Currently, 30,000
employees of government agencies use secure e-mail," he added.
To note, Baku hosted the III summit of IT heads of state
institutions, organized by the State Service for Special
Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan. More than 100
representatives of 73 state institutions took part in the
event.
