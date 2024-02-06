Azerbaijan Sums Up Past-Year's Blacklisted Fraudulent Domains (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. A total of 186
fake domains were detected and blocked in Azerbaijan in 2023, Head
of the State Service for Special Communications and Information
Security Tural Mammadov said at the III Summit of IT Leaders of
Government Institutions held in Baku, Trend reports.
“Last year, 134 fake domains in the gov zone were distributed
and neutralized by the service specialists,” he emphasized.
Mammadov mentioned that in 2023 the State Service of Special
Communication and Information Security revealed 1,191 indicators of
compromise indicating cyber attacks on electronic systems of
government agencies.
"Of these, 517 cyberattacks were detected and prevented based on
data recorded by the service, 674 - based on information received
from government agencies," he added.
To note, Baku hosted the III summit of IT heads of state
institutions, organized by the State Service for Special
Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan. More than 100
representatives of 73 state institutions took part in the
event.
