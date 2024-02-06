               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Sums Up Past-Year's Blacklisted Fraudulent Domains (UPDATED)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. A total of 186 fake domains were detected and blocked in Azerbaijan in 2023, Head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security Tural Mammadov said at the III Summit of IT Leaders of Government Institutions held in Baku, Trend reports.

“Last year, 134 fake domains in the gov zone were distributed and neutralized by the service specialists,” he emphasized.

Mammadov mentioned that in 2023 the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security revealed 1,191 indicators of compromise indicating cyber attacks on electronic systems of government agencies.

"Of these, 517 cyberattacks were detected and prevented based on data recorded by the service, 674 - based on information received from government agencies," he added.

To note, Baku hosted the III summit of IT heads of state institutions, organized by the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan. More than 100 representatives of 73 state institutions took part in the event.

