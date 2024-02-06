Azerbaijan Discloses Number Of Youth In Country

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan's
youth make up 2.3 million people, or 22.7 percent of the total
population, the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan told
Trend .
Note that 52.7 percent of youth live in cities, while 47.3
percent live in the countryside. Girls make up 48.3 percent of the
youth.
Last year, young people accounted for 71.9 percent of all
marriages in the country. The average age of men getting married
for the first time is 28, while women's average age is 24. Young
individuals accounted for 17.5 percent of the divorced, while women
made up 37.9 percent.
Meanwhile, on February 2, 1997, National Leader Heydar Aliyev
signed a proclamation declaring February 2 as Azerbaijan's Day of
Youth.
