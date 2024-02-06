Azerbaijan Airs GUAM Mission's Arrival Date Due To Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The mission of
the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM) to
observe the presidential election in Azerbaijan will arrive in Baku
in its entirety on February 6, Trend reports, referring to the
''Election-2024'' Independent Media Center.
The six-member team, led by GUAM Secretary General Altay
Efendiyev, includes Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada members Sviatoslav
Yurash and Mikhail Papiyev, Georgian MP David Matikashvili, and
GUAM Secretariat program coordinators Teimuraz Kiladze and Sabuhi
Tamirov.
Note that the GUAM mission will afterwards publish a post-voting
monitoring report.
