Azerbaijan Airs GUAM Mission's Arrival Date Due To Presidential Election


2/6/2024 8:36:04 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The mission of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM) to observe the presidential election in Azerbaijan will arrive in Baku in its entirety on February 6, Trend reports, referring to the ''Election-2024'' Independent Media Center.

The six-member team, led by GUAM Secretary General Altay Efendiyev, includes Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada members Sviatoslav Yurash and Mikhail Papiyev, Georgian MP David Matikashvili, and GUAM Secretariat program coordinators Teimuraz Kiladze and Sabuhi Tamirov.

Note that the GUAM mission will afterwards publish a post-voting monitoring report.

