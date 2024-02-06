Azerbaijan Counts Last Month's COVID-19-Vaccinated

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan has administered 281 doses of vaccine against a new type of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) over the past month, Trend reports, referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

44 persons received the first treatment, 25 received the second dose, 183 received the third or more doses, and 29 received a booster dose after testing positive.

To date, 13,970,733 vaccines have been administered in Azerbaijan (first dosage - 5,413,680, second dose - 4,884,398, third and subsequent doses - 3,406,119). 266,536 persons received a booster dose after a positive test result.

