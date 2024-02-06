Azerbaijan Counts Last Month's COVID-19-Vaccinated

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan has
administered 281 doses of vaccine against a new type of coronavirus
infection (COVID-19) over the past month, Trend reports, referring
to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of
Ministers.
44 persons received the first treatment, 25 received the second
dose, 183 received the third or more doses, and 29 received a
booster dose after testing positive.
To date, 13,970,733 vaccines have been administered in
Azerbaijan (first dosage - 5,413,680, second dose - 4,884,398,
third and subsequent doses - 3,406,119). 266,536 persons received a
booster dose after a positive test result.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816744
