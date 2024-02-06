Azerbaijan Calculates COVID-19-Infected Over Last Month

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan has
documented 325 cases of infection with a new form of coronavirus
infection (COVID-19) in the last month, with 217 patients treated
and recovered, Trend reports, referring to the Operational
Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
To date, 834,630 people have been infected with coronavirus in
the country, with 824,089 treated and recovered and 10,400
dying.
There are currently 141 active patients.
Meanwhile, 14,333 tests have been performed in the last month in
connection with the detection of new cases of infection, and a
total of 7,748,050 tests have been performed to date.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816743
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.