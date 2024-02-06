Azerbaijan Calculates COVID-19-Infected Over Last Month

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan has documented 325 cases of infection with a new form of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in the last month, with 217 patients treated and recovered, Trend reports, referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 834,630 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, with 824,089 treated and recovered and 10,400 dying.

There are currently 141 active patients.

Meanwhile, 14,333 tests have been performed in the last month in connection with the detection of new cases of infection, and a total of 7,748,050 tests have been performed to date.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel