Russia Stretches Hand To Aid Kyrgyzstan Amid Bishkek TPP Mishap, Russia's PM Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 2 . Russia is
ready to assist Kyrgyzstan in mitigating the consequences of the
accident at the Bishkek thermal power plant (TPP), said Russia's
Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, during the Eurasian
Intergovernmental Council meeting in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
"I believe the problem will be rectified shortly. We are
prepared to assist Kyrgyzstan in dealing with the implications of
the tragedy, as I am sure other members of the Eurasian Economic
Union are," he said.
On February 2, 2024, at 03:00 AM (GMT+6), at the Bishkek TPP,
one of Kyrgyzstan's major electricity-generating facilities, an
accident occurred, resulting in equipment failure.
Nasipbek Kerimov, Deputy Minister of Energy, assured that
households continue to receive uninterrupted electrical power.
However, the delivery of hot water to the city has been temporarily
halted to maintain the operation of the thermal power plant and
heating networks.
Three employees were injured during the incident and are
currently receiving treatment in the hospital. The team is working
tirelessly to minimize the impact of the accident.
The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the
Head of the Presidential Administration, Akylbek Japarov, had to
cut short his official visit to Almaty and flew back to Bishkek due
to an accident.
During the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting and the
"Digital Almaty 2024: Industry X" international digital forum,
where Japarov was supposed to participate, the First Deputy
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev, will
represent Kyrgyzstan.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816742
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.