Turkish TIMBIR Closely Following Azerbaijan's Presidential Election At Hand

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election, scheduled for February 7, will leave a special mark in the fraternal country's modern history, Chairman of the TIMBIR (Turkish Internet Media Association having branches in 10 countries) Suleyman Basa told "Election 2024” Independent Media Center, Trend reports.

According to him, a crucial aspect of the process that gives this election special significance is that, for the first time in almost 35 years, it covers the entire territory of the country.

"As an organization embracing the media community of the Turkic states, we are closely monitoring these elections. We wish them to end with favorable results for the Azerbaijani people and the Turkic world," Basa noted.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan's restoration of its territorial integrity by ending the long occupation and creating new realities in the South Caucasus has brought joy throughout the Turkic world, and that the presidential election will confirm the victory in Karabakh in political terms.

“It's no coincidence that this election is called victorious. We, as representatives of the media, also strive to contribute to the successful conduct of this election," he explained.

"TIMBIR also adopted a special statement regarding the February election. Today, as always, we'll act together with our brotherly country in bringing the right voice of Azerbaijan to the whole world,” Basa added.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

