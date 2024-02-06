Turkish TIMBIR Closely Following Azerbaijan's Presidential Election At Hand

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan's
extraordinary presidential election, scheduled for February 7, will
leave a special mark in the fraternal country's modern history,
Chairman of the TIMBIR (Turkish Internet Media Association having
branches in 10 countries) Suleyman Basa told "Election 2024”
Independent Media Center, Trend reports.
According to him, a crucial aspect of the process that gives
this election special significance is that, for the first time in
almost 35 years, it covers the entire territory of the country.
"As an organization embracing the media community of the Turkic
states, we are closely monitoring these elections. We wish them to
end with favorable results for the Azerbaijani people and the
Turkic world," Basa noted.
He emphasized that Azerbaijan's restoration of its territorial
integrity by ending the long occupation and creating new realities
in the South Caucasus has brought joy throughout the Turkic world,
and that the presidential election will confirm the victory in
Karabakh in political terms.
“It's no coincidence that this election is called victorious.
We, as representatives of the media, also strive to contribute to
the successful conduct of this election," he explained.
"TIMBIR also adopted a special statement regarding the February
election. Today, as always, we'll act together with our brotherly
country in bringing the right voice of Azerbaijan to the whole
world,” Basa added.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
