Azerbaijan Counts Cameras Installed In Polling Stations Due To Nearing Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. More than 1,000 cameras have been installed in polling stations due to the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, Deputy Head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security, Major General Allahveran Ismayilov told reporters, Trend reports.

He said that, in connection with the election, a working group has been established in the service.

"The working group includes the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Election Commission of our Service Center, and several private institutions. From the very first day, an action plan for our working group has been approved, and we have organized our work in accordance with the plan," the official explained. "Thus, in a very short period, more than 6,000 stations have been set up, each equipped with modern information and communication technologies and stable internet."

"All the applied information technology equipment, video, photo, and other applied equipment presented this year, including the latest advancements, is practically new, as we have the opportunity to successfully use this equipment in the coming years," Ismayilov noted.

