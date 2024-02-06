Azerbaijan Counts Cameras Installed In Polling Stations Due To Nearing Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. More than 1,000
cameras have been installed in polling stations due to the
extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, Deputy Head of
the State Service for Special Communications and Information
Security, Major General Allahveran Ismayilov told reporters,
Trend reports.
He said that, in connection with the election, a working group
has been established in the service.
"The working group includes the Ministry of Digital Development
and Transport, the Election Commission of our Service Center, and
several private institutions. From the very first day, an action
plan for our working group has been approved, and we have organized
our work in accordance with the plan," the official explained.
"Thus, in a very short period, more than 6,000 stations have been
set up, each equipped with modern information and communication
technologies and stable internet."
"All the applied information technology equipment, video, photo,
and other applied equipment presented this year, including the
latest advancements, is practically new, as we have the opportunity
to successfully use this equipment in the coming years," Ismayilov
noted.
Will be updated
