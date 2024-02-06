Azerbaijan To Launch New State E-Mail System

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. A new state
e-mail system will be launched in Azerbaijan next month, Head of
the State Service for Special Communication and Information
Security Tural Mammadov said during the III summit of IT heads of
state agencies held in Baku, Trend reports.
"The new postal system, which is based on the Domino system,
will allow for a variety of extra services. The first
Azerbaijani-language interface will be released. A centralized XDR
solution will be given to protect end users of governmental
institutions, and a mass SMS service will be active starting this
year," he said.
Will be updated
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816739
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.