Bishkek TPP Faces Accident-Yelided Failure In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 2. Bishkek
Thermal Power Plant (TPP), one of Kyrgyzstan's most powerful
electricity-generating facilities faced failure resulting with an
accident, on February 2, 2024, at 03:00 AM (GMT+6), Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, an emergency
headquarters has been established to restore the damaged equipment
and address the consequences of the incident.
Nasipbek Kerimov, Deputy Minister of Energy, stated that
households are receiving uninterrupted electrical power. However,
in order to keep the thermal power plant and heating networks
operational, the city's hot water delivery has been temporarily
discontinued.
Three employees were hurt during the event and are currently in
the hospital. The crew is making every effort to reduce the effects
of the accident.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816738
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.