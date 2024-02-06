               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bishkek TPP Faces Accident-Yelided Failure In Kyrgyzstan


2/6/2024 8:36:00 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 2. Bishkek Thermal Power Plant (TPP), one of Kyrgyzstan's most powerful electricity-generating facilities faced failure resulting with an accident, on February 2, 2024, at 03:00 AM (GMT+6), Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, an emergency headquarters has been established to restore the damaged equipment and address the consequences of the incident.

Nasipbek Kerimov, Deputy Minister of Energy, stated that households are receiving uninterrupted electrical power. However, in order to keep the thermal power plant and heating networks operational, the city's hot water delivery has been temporarily discontinued.

Three employees were hurt during the event and are currently in the hospital. The crew is making every effort to reduce the effects of the accident.

MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816738

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search