WB To Bail Azerbaijan Cut Non-Revenue Water Volume

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The World Bank
(WB) will help Azerbaijan cut non-revenue water to 40 percent in
Baku via the AZTAF (Azerbaijan Rapid Technical Assistance Facility)
program, the WB's Senior Water and Sanitation Specialist Smita
Misra said at an event dedicated to the technical assistance
program for the country, Trend reports.
She stated that the goal includes lowering the infrastructure
leakage index from 16.4 to 8 and commercial losses from 5 percent
to 0.7 percent.
"This will necessitate a budget of $162.7 million over five
years, or $33 million a year. This includes blended funding and
public-private partnerships," she explained.
She believes that Azerbaijan should enhance its logical planning
and management of water reservoirs.
The bank spokesperson stressed that due to Azerbaijan's low
water resources, the country is heavily reliant on foreign water
sources.
"Droughts and floods are severe threats to water security. Water
pollution problems are increasing. Mapping, monitoring, and
analysis must be addressed. It is vital to considerably improve the
quality of services in the water supply, sanitation, and irrigation
sectors," Misra added.
AZTAF is funded by the European Union and carried out by the
World Bank. The program is consistent with Azerbaijan's five
national priorities and the aims of the Socioeconomic Development
Strategy for 2022-2026. The AZTAF program is led by Azerbaijan's
Ministry of Economy.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816736
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.